Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday has said the government has no intention to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Talking to media here in Islamabad today, he said though the government has launched Ehsas programme for alleviation of poverty, yet BISP will also continue.

Fawad Chaudhry said under Ehsas programme, loans will be provided to the jobless youth and homes to the shelterless people.

Answering a query, he said the recent increase in petroleum prices was due to increase of petroleum products in the international market.

To another question, the information minister said that cases against former president, Asif Ali Zardari had been instituted during the tenure of the PML-N government.