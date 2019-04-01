Share:

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that despite the Kashmir issue gaining international recognition after Pulwama, the world must realise that durable peace in South Asia was not possible without the lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He met with the Parliament Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday. The president during the interaction discussed with the Kashmir chairman.

The various historical aspect, genesis of the Kashmir issue and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir. President Masood Khan also apprised him of the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and exchanged views over the grave human rights situation, including killings, arbitrary arrests, and other crimes against humanity being committed by the occupation forces.

He said that the situation has worsened and Kashmiris all over India have been targeted by Hindu fundamentals and their affiliates. He said that we must exploit this diplomatic space in garnering international support for the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir Committee chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute and unyielding stand on the Kashmir issue and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris. He expressed solidarity with the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that India must immediately stop violations of human rights in IoK.