Share:

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif didn’t appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a probe into assets beyond means case on Monday.

Sources said the PML-N leader informed the bureau about his skipping today’s appearance through a letter. They said Khawaja Asif could not turn up as he is out of the country and is expected return home on April 3.

Earlier, on March 29, the corruption watchdog had summoned the former federal minister on April 2 to record his statement in a probe into a complaint against him for assets beyond known source of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.