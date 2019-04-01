Share:

KARACHI - Censuring the federal government over the proposed renaming of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Adviser to Sindh CM on Information and Archives and Law Murtaza Wahab said that someone should have informed the Prime Minster that amendment to the relevant law is needed before any such move.

“You are the Prime Minister and not a monarch and for God sake go through the relevant laws before making any such proclamation,” said Barrister Murtaza Wahab to the Prime Minister. The adviser said that loyalists of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto would never tolerate this or any such ridiculous move.

He said that although members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf always trumpeted about rules, regulations, laws and constitution, they are the first to violate the law.

He asked the Prime Minister to confine his despotism to Bani Gala only. Prime Minister must be aware of the fact that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid down his life in the service of this country, he added. He said that BISP and other projects initiated for the welfare of the people in this country were associated with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s name in recognition of her sacrifices and services to the people she loved the most.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the federal government should refrain itself from taking any such step and take back the said decision. The Adviser said that Prime Minister and his team were doing whatever they could to dismantle the country.