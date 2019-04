Share:

ISLAMABAD- Flight Lt (R) Imran Qureshi, BPS-19, has been assigned the charge of the post of Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad.

According to the notification, the orders would be implemented with immediate effect and until further orders.

Flight Lt (R) Imran Qureshi is officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration under the Ministry of Interior.