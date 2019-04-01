Share:

Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTCs), following recommendations of the National Judicial (Policy-Making) Committee (NJPMC), have started to function on Monday for speedy trials of cases on day-to-day and continuous basis.

In Punjab, MCTCs have been made functional in 36 districts. For expeditious dispensation of justice, cases will be wrapped up within four days after accused persons are indicted for crimes like murder and peddling drugs.

Initially, the old murder and narcotics cases will be assigned to the model courts , while qualified and dedicated staff will be provided to them.

According to a notification, the model courts will operate under the standard operating procedure.

It says, no adjournments will be granted by these courts, while a trial schedule will be issued for observance of lawyers and prosecutors, who will also give details of their junior/replacement for the conclusion of trial within the specified time frame.

The SP (investigation) of each district will act as a focal person for the police department at district level, who will liaise with the process cell.

The in-charge of the investigation of each police station will be responsible for the production of all witnesses (except medical witnesses) and case property.

The attendance of witnesses will be ensured through special process servers, and for timely production of medical witnesses, the provincial health secretary will be approached.

Importantly, a cell has also been established to monitor and evaluate the performance of the model courts .

According to a notification, the judge heading the monitoring cell will not be entitled to draw any salary, allowance, perks and privileges from the Supreme Court.

In the light of this new scenario, judges have also been provided extra security, with the courts given the mandate to ensure that cases are not delayed.

At this point, to assess the performance of these courts, the NJPMC has been summoned on April 13, which will be attended by the chief justices of all the provinces and judges of the subordinate courts.