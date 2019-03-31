Share:

RAWALPINDI -Model Criminal Trial Courts have started functioning for speedy dispensation of justice. Initially, 15 murder and 20 narcotics cases have been referred to the MCTCs in Rawalpindi.

All the cases will be dealt with the consent of both the parties and trial will be decided within 3 days. No adjournments would be given by the trail courts. Secretary District Bar Association Rawalpindi Shahzad Mir appreciated the efforts of District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Rana Masood Akhtar as well as District and Sessions judge Islamabad Sohail Nasir.

Earlier, a delegation of DBA Rawalpindi President Suhail Tanvir, Secretary General Shahzad Mir, and senior lawyers Bashrat Ullah Khan, Sajjad Bhati, Malik Jawad Khalid met with the District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Rana Masood Akhtar and discussed trail courts in length.