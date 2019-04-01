Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) calling for a session of the Sindh Assembly to discuss the next budget.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader nominated the Sindh government through Ministers for Finance and Law and Parliamentary Affairs as respondent in his petition.

Under the Sindh Assembly’s rules of procedure, a session of the provincial assembly is to be held between the months of January and March seeking proposals from the provincial lawmakers for the next budget each year, the petitioner contended.

Nevertheless, the opposition leader complained, no assembly session has been summoned yet to discuss the next budget 2019-20. He added the session is aimed at giving the members an opportunity to put forward their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

He, therefore, pleaded to the court to direct the government to summon a session of the provincial assembly for the purpose.

The Rule No 143 of the Sindh Assembly Rules of Procedures says, “notwithstanding anything contained in these rules, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, in consultation with the Finance Minister, shall include, in the list of business, the general discussion seeking proposals of the Members for the next budget in a session of the Assembly which is to be held during the months of January to March each year”

“The general discussion on budget proposals shall take place for at least five days during the session. The Assembly may recommend the proposals to the Government for the next budget on a resolution moved by the Finance Minister after the conclusion of the discussion.”