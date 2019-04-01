Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Sindh, HEC, Wapda and Army made it to the semifinals of the women’s event in the 18th National Men and Women Netball Championship 2019 at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

In men’s category, Sindh, Navy, Army and defending champions Wapda will vie in the semifinals. In the women’s quarterfinals, Sindh outclassed Elite PNF 25-3, Wapda thrashed Islamabad 44-2, HEC overwhelmed GB 43-1 and Army thumped KP 42-22. In the men’s first quarterfinals, Navy beat Balochistan 14-26, Sindh defeated Railways by 23-17, Army beat GB 46-11 and Wapda beat Punjab 35-22.