BEIJING - A book was published Sunday in Beijing to elaborate the concept of the community of a shared future for humanity.

The book, titled “The World and China: Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind,” explained what the concept is and how it presents a new idea for cooperation among countries and settlement of disputes through negotiation and exchanges, said Wang Tong, author of the book and head of the China Development Research Institute, a Beijing-based think tank.

The book was published by the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee publishing house.

“The main purpose of writing this book is to explain the ideas originated in China and express the voice from China,” Wang said.

“The rapid economic and social development in China will offer valuable reference to other countries.”

Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthday

giant iron tower stole the gaze (and the skyline) of the French capital. Gustave Eiffel’s mammoth project had finally come to life, erected on the Champs-de-Mars and unveiled for Paris’ annual Exposition Universelle. What should have been taken down after 20 years became the symbol of Paris, drawing millions of tourists from across the globe each year. From the restaurant on the first floor, to Gustave Eiffel’s apartment tucked away on the third level, the Eiffel Tower has many secrets hidden within its 1,062 foot structure. Climbing its 1665 steps is a Parisian rite of passage.

A weekend of celebrations

To mark its 130th birthday, the Eiffel Tower has a special weekend agenda for its visitors. For those who fancy themselves as a Sherlock Holmes, an Adventure Game will take place over the weekend, in which the name of a confidential file must be deciphered, by solving riddles hidden across the 1st floor of the tower and in the gardens. And what would a birthday party be without music? The first two floors of the tower will be brought to life with a marching band between 6pm and 9pm in the evening.