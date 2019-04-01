Share:

KANDHKOT : Kashmore police claimed to have nabbed a notorious criminal, on whose head was a bounty of Rs0.5 million, here on Sunday.

According to the press release issued by the office of SSP Kashmore police, the police on a tip-off raided the hideout of dacoits who were reportedly planning a criminal activity in the area.

The police party, led by SHO Khalil Ahmed Rind, in the jurisdiction of Jamal village Nihal Khan Bahalkani, attacked their hideout. During fire exchange, the police succeeded in arresting Bhurro Choolyani.

When contacted, SSP Kashmore Syed Asad Raza Shah told The Nation that the accused was wanted by kashmore police in more than 15 cases of heinous crime i.e. murder, kidnapping, robbery, etc.

He added that the Sindh government had also put Rs0.5 million bounty on him. He further added that a Kalashnikov was recovered from his possession.