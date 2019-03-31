Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 154 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs11.6 million from them, including cars and bikes, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Sunday.

He further said that following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, police officials accelerated efforts against anti-social elements and ensured their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad DIG (Operations), renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success in not only curbing the crime rate, but also had huge success in nabbing the criminals.

Owing these efforts, 32 cases of robbery and thefts were traced during the last week and 45 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs97,430 from them.

The police also arrested 41 absconders during the period, while 26 accused were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities and 12.586 kilograms hashish, 465 grams heroin and 108 wine bottles were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 22 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 19 pistols and 131 rounds from them, a total of 18 persons were arrested over violation of 144 CrPc and two persons were held for violation of illegal sale of petroleum products.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said that criminals would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.