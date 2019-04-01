Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is awaiting fresh evidence from India to continue investigations into the Pulwama attacks in Occupied Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers in February, officials said on Sunday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Islamabad had completed its investigations on the dossier shared by New Delhi and found no clue to any Pakistani involvement.

“We have asked them to provide more evidence and are still waiting for their response. We have asked India to cooperate to take the investigations further,” said one official.

Another official said India was insisting the given dossier was “enough to act” and Pakistan must itself find the alleged culprits.

“For now, we have told them clearly there is no actionable evidence. We can only act if we have solid evidence,” he added, citing interactions with the Indian counterparts at the external affairs ministry.

Last week, Pakistan ruled out any Pakistani involvement as it shared preliminary findings with India after examining the Indian report on Pulwama incident.

The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was called by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier offered cooperation in investigation if credible evidence was provided by India. In response to this offer, a paper was handed over to Pakistan on February 27. “Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” said the statement.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation between the neighbours erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14. Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by the Pakistan Air Force jets. It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons.

Islamabad denied casualties or damage in the incident, but a day later launched its own attack to respond to India. That sparked the dogfight that ended in destruction of two Indian Air Force MiG-21 jets, and Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

Later, Pakistan said additional information and documents would be required from India to continue the process of investigations into the Pulwama incident. Pakistan also expressed the commitment to take the process of investigation of Pulwama incident to logical conclusion.

At a briefing given by the Foreign Office to the diplomats from across the world here, the officials said Pakistan’s initial findings on the Indian Paper related to Pulwama incident had been shared with New Delhi.

“Consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan has shared preliminary findings of its investigations with India along with a set of questions,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The diplomats were informed that 54 detained individuals were being investigated. However, no details linking them to Pulwama had been found so far.

“Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” the statement said.

Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan, however, rejected the Indian assertion.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal warned ties with India remained tense despite a thaw after the clashes along the Line of Control.

He maintained that according to the preliminary investigation, there was no linkage of Pakistan with the Pulwama incident. “We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they have any actionable intelligence and evidence that would sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts,” he added. The spokesperson said Indian dossier did not claim any linkage of JeM chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident.