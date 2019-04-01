Share:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday has said that Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self-defence.

In a statement rejecting Indian claims about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 and use of F-16 in air battle on 27th of February, the ISPR said the event of 27 Feb is part of history now and no Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian air force.

"Whether it was F16 or JF17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial. Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self-defence," it added.

PAF action for strikes across LOC was done by JF17 from within Pakistan airspace, the statement further reads.