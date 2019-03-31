Share:

LAHORE- Recently, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that Pakistan will take stringent steps to strengthen its cultural ties with Saudi Arabia. Part of this will involve the latter incorporating Pakistani artist’s expertise into their upcoming art schools.

The minister took to twitter to shares the news and wrote: “Back in Islamabad after a very pleasant visit of Riyadh. Had the honour of attending inaugural ceremony of Culture Ministry headed by a dynamic and spirited HRH Prince Bader Al Saud – a front line warrior of HRH Mohammad Bin Salman for his vision of cultural revolution in KSA,” he wrote.

During the press conference, Chaudhry said: “Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s cultural revival,” adding that “Pakistan’s Indus civilization is over 5,000 years old and we have a rich and diverse cultural history.”

He continued, “We have reputed performing art academies in the country and as Saudi Arabia focuses on setting up new academies for performing arts, we would like to extend the support of our artists, including actors, film directors and calligraphers.”

The minister also shared that a ‘Large mela’ will be organized for Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia in April. Local artists have also been invited to attend.