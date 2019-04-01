Share:

MIRPURKHAS: At least nine huts and many cattle heads of peasants burnt in different fire incidents near Mirpurkhas on Sunday.

Report said that in Taluka Sindhri, in village Noorul Haq Rind, a fire broke out in a hut. It engulfed the neighbouring huts in no time. As a result, four huts gutted completely. Wheat stock, household articles and a cow and two goats also burnt in the fire. As the fire brigade did not arrive at the spot to extinguish the fire, local peasants including Imtiaz, Ikramuddin, Basit and Mumtaz along with their families sat under open sky. They demanded that Sindhri taluka administration provide them shelter. Cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

In another incident, unknown suspects set on fire the wheat stock lying in the open sky at agriculture land in Sabo Shar village near Sherwah. As a result, about 500 maunds wheat stock burnt to ashes. Fire brigade vehicle did not arrive at the spot to extinguish the fire.

In other incident, a fire broke out due to a short circuit in village Mir Mehboob Talpure, Deh 282, near Kot Mirus, Taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad. As a result, five huts of the peasants including Deyaram Kolhi, Satram, Jajo, Dero and Bhoro Kolhi were reduced to ashes. The affected peasants said that they had suffered a big loss of house articles, stock of wheat and other things.