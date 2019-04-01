Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Scores of people under the banner of Sameja Youth Welfare Association held a protest demonstration here on Sunday. They gathered outside the local press club and demanded that the Sindh government ensure arrest of the accused involved in murder of Zulfikar Samejo in Karachi. The protesters were carrying banners and placards; they raised slogans in support of their demands.

They said that Zulfikar Samejo was a labourer and worked in Karachi; some unknown persons killed him. They demanded that Sindh chief minister take notice of it and ensure immediate arrest of the accused involved in the murder of the innocent labourer case. They also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.