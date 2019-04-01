Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Sunday increased the prices of petrol and HSD by Rs 6 per litre each for the month of April.

The government has also increased the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 3 per litre, said the notification issued by the Finance Division.

It is worth mentioning here that in a summary moved to the Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase of Rs 11.17 per litre (10.02 percent) in the price of high speed diesel (HSD), Rs 11.92 per litre (12.83 percent) in the price of petrol, Rs6.65 per litre (7.70 percent) in kerosene oil and Rs 6.49 per litre (8.37 percent) in light diesel oil, said the source.

However, instead of passing the entire increase to the consumers, as recommended by OGRA, the government has partially approved the proposal of the oil and gas regulator. OGRA has increased the price of petrol by Rs 6 (6.45 percent), high speed diesel Rs (5.38 percent), kerosene oil by Rs 3 (3.47 percent) and light diesel oil by Rs 3 (3.86 percent) per litre.

After the increase the new price of petrol has gone up to 98.89 per litre from the existing price of Rs92.89 per litre, HSD from the existing 111.43 per litre to Rs117.43 per litre, kerosene oil from 86.31 per litre to Rs 89.31 per litre and LDO from Rs77.54 per litre to Rs80.54

per litre. High speed diesel is being consumed in agriculture and transport sectors, petrol is used in vehicles, kerosene is used in remote areas for cooking where LPG is not available while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is used in industry.

OGRA had recommended increase in oil prices mainly due to jump in the crude oil prices in international market and rupee depreciation against the dollar, said the source. The rupee depreciation impact is around Rs2 per litre in HSD and petrol prices while the remaining increase was due to increase in crude oil prices. On 28th March the crude oil price was around $66.67 per barrel.