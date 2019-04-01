Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman has told the enforcement teams to thoroughly check ice factories and beverage manufacturing companies. He said that PFA will allow only those companies that meet the food standards according to the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. He said that the authority will collect water samples of ice factories for laboratory tests to examine the quality of water being used in preparation of ice. He said that PFA will also start awareness campaigns and training sessions for the food industry as well as bound manufacturers to ensure cleanliness of the production area, use of standard articles/ingredients and germ-free equipment.

The DG said that PFA will ensure presence of reverse osmosis plants at ice factories. He directed the officials to take action and ensure use of approved standard equipment. He said that PFA would not allow ice factories to use rusty ice block for preparation of ice. He told the officials to provide free consultation to ice factories and beverages companies to bring improvement.