Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victory of his party in the Turkish local elections.
In a message of felicitation, the Prime Minister said people of Pakistan wish many more successes to the Turkish President.
I am delighted to congratulate friend of Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan on another important victory in the Turkish local elections. The people of Pakistan wish him many more successes.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2019