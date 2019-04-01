Share:

KARACHI - People of Sindh, especially the Kaarchiits, had pinned expectations and hopes on the federal government that it will revamp the local government system in the province but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Sindh province had shocked everyone.

Pak SarZameen Party’s (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal stated while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with Anees Qaimkhani and other leaders here on Sunday. The PSP chairman recalled that the prime minister in the run-up to general elections had called for an empowered local body system like that of London but now he has failed to bring any reforms in this regard and empower the democracy at grass-roots level.

He said that not a single penny from announced Karachi package of Rs162 billion would be spent on the masses.

“After 18th amendment, this amount will be transferred through the provincial finance department,” he claimed and added that had the federal government been serious in the uplift of Karachi, it would have released funds for K-IV project completion.

He questioned as to why no announcement was made for longstanding demand for revival of Karachi circular railway.

He said that the country is facing two key challenges -security and economy, saying the first one is guarded well by the armed forces while the other one is facing issues,” he said.

Kamal said that the inflation has reached at its heights and the poor and middle class is the ultimate sufferer in the current scenario.

Speaking about PM’s announcement regarding new master plan for the city, Kamal said that master plan for Karachi already exists and termed that Karachi package of Prime Minister aims to hoodwink people of the province.

He regretted that the PM re-inaugurated a park that was built in 2005 during his tenure as the city mayor. Kamal alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial government had distributed all jobs to their own people.

He said that the Sindh government had discriminatory attitude towards the people of Karachi that would cause negative impact on the political party.

He also criticized Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, saying it won 11 elections and had been involved murdering several innocent people. The PSP chief demanded the authorities to transfer the powers to local governments as per the constitution.

Habib University gets

overseas Pakistanis support

Habib University Foundation USA and members of the Host Committee held a Gala in Houston, Texas on March 29, 2019, in support of Habib University and its vision of setting a new standard for higher education in Pakistan. This was the first time that a fundraising event of this type was held in the United States for a university in Pakistan.

The gala celebrated the generosity of Habib University’s distinguished community of benefactors, and their steadfast dedication to supporting the University’s quest for transformational change in Pakistan’s higher education landscape.

In his welcoming note, Director, Habib University Foundation USA Shaukat Dhanani spoke about how he first became involved with Habib University and said that the visit to the university helped him realise that the people of Pakistan have the capacity to create an educational institution of international standards.

“We are trying to provide high-quality education to students who deserve it but who do not have the means to afford it,” Mr Dhanani said.

During the keynote address, noted television journalist and author Mehdi Hassan spoke about the importance of education in building a prosperous community and that it was a collective obligation to ensure that all children get good college education.

“Habib University is a liberal arts college which offers degrees that will take us out of our comfort zones,” he said, adding that education is the most powerful tool to change the world.