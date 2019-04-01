Share:

KANDHKOT ; A literary and poetic symposium was held at Kandhkot Press Club to promote literary activities here the other day.

Eminent poets, authors and writers were invited to the symposium which was held under the auspices of Hazrat-e-Sindh Academy.

A large number of local and national level intellectuals, authors, writers and poets participated in the event with great enthusiasm and vigour. Renowned writer and Chairman Sindhika Academy Karachi Noor Ahmed Sindhi was the chief guest on the occasion. The program was started with the recitation of verses from the Quran and Naat was presented by Azaad Malik.

Masood Alam Soomro, Prof Abdur Rehman, Ardu Utradi, Azaad Malik, Rahat Niaz Bhutto, Ghulam Rabani, Bashir Bhutto, Amanullah and other prominent poets, writers and authors participated in the program.

On the occasion, prominent poets recited their poetry on various topics.