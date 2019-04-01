Share:

President Arif Alvi telephoned the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Monday after the latter was injured in a road accident near Karachi Toll Plaza on Sunday.

Dr Alvi called Hassan to inquire about his health and extended wishes to him on behalf of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. “I pray for your speedy recovery and hope to see you at the assembly soon,” the president said.

In the early hours on Sunday, Khawaja Izhar was returning home from Ghotki when his car met with a road mishap. As a result, he suffered head injuries and his three bodyguards were also wounded.

They were rushed to a private hospital at Stadium Road for medical attention. The condition of the MQM- P leader is said to be out of danger. Upon being informed of the accident, a number of MQM- P leaders and workers reached the hospital.

Earlier, in Sept 2017, Khawaja Izharul Hassan had escaped an assassination attempt but his security guard and passer-by lost his life in the ambush.