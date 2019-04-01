President Arif Alvi telephoned the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Monday after the latter was injured in a road accident near Karachi Toll Plaza on Sunday.
In the early hours on Sunday, Khawaja Izhar was returning home from Ghotki when his car met with a road mishap. As a result, he suffered head injuries and his three bodyguards were also wounded.
They were rushed to a private hospital at Stadium Road for medical attention. The condition of the MQM-
Earlier, in Sept 2017, Khawaja Izharul Hassan had escaped an assassination attempt but his security guard and passer-by lost his life in the ambush.