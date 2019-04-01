Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Scores of people belonging to Hindu community, under the banner of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, took out a protest rally from Railway Station Chowk to local press club here on Sunday.

The rally was taken out against the atrocities being committed against minorities, and the participants demanded safety and justice for minorities. The protesters were carrying banners and placards; they marched through main roads. They arrived at the local press club where the speakers strongly condemned the forced conversion and marriage of underage Hindu girls after abduction.

They said that injustice was being made with the people of Hindu community, and there should be a ban on the conversion of underage Hindu girls and their marriage under Hindu Marriage Act bill. They said that the bill must be passed in National Assembly against the forced conversion of Hindu girls, their abduction and marriage. They demanded that the government ensure arrest of the accused of Ghansham Bheel murder case and award them exemplary punishment.