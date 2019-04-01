Share:

SIALKOT - Members of the local Sikh and Hindu communities took to the streets on Sunday in protest against the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the Hindu extremists involved in a terrorist attack on the Samjhauta Express.

On 19 February 2007, 70 people (mostly Pakistani civilians and a few Indian military guarding the train) were killed and scores more injured in a terrorist attack on the Delhi-Attari Express.

The attack occurred at Diwana station near the Indian city of Panipat, Haryana. On 20 March 2019, the Indian Supreme Court acquitted four Hindu men accused of bombing the train, citing a lack of evidence.

On Sunday, Sialkot-based Sikh community leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu led an anti-India march of members of his community.

The protesting Sikhs and Hindus marched on various roads in the city. They were carrying banners and placards denouncing the Indian court’s verdict. They chanted anti-India slogans and said the verdict exposed the ill-mentality of India.

They demanded justice for the families of the victims and urged the Pakistani government to take the Samjhauta Express case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).