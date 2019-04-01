Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government was not going to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) but it would continue its affairs under the Ehsas Programme.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had nothing to show in performance and misusing the names of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for political interest.

The minister said corruption free Pakistan was the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people had given mandate to it for the purpose.

It was the first time that across-the-board accountability started because of the PTI government and corrupt were being punished for their corruption and bad deeds.

Fawad said National Accountability Bureau was working independently and there was no government pressure on it. Replying to a question, he said all the cases against the leadership of opposition parties were started in the tenure of previous regime and the government has no personal vendetta with Asif Ali Zardari or Nawaz Sharif. Both the leaders were involved in looting public money and being punished for the same, he added.

The minister said plea bargaining with the NAB could be an option for both the leaders to avail this opportunity to get relief by exercising the NAB law.

Replying to another question, he said provinces were taking lot of benefits through the 18th Amendment and Centre was facing shortage of money.

The minister said despite oil prices were linked with international market the government was giving Rs70 billion subsidy in that regard.