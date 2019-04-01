Share:

Multan - PTI succeeded to retain PP-218 Multan-V111 seat as its candidate Malik Wasif Raan defeated PPP and PML-N’s joint candidate Arshad Raan with a margin of 7,442 votes in by-election here on Sunday. According to the unofficial result, PTI’s Malik Wasif Raan got 46,988 votes while PPP’s Arshad Raan could secure 39,486 votes. Talking to the media on this occasion, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the masses rejected the alliance of opposition. “I congratulate Imran Khan on this success,” he added. The seat had got vacated due to the death of PTI MPA Mazhar Abbas Raan. A total of six candidates including PTI’s Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, son of late MPA Mazhar Abbas Raan, PPP’s Malik Muhammad Arshad Raan, Malik Shahid Abbas Raan, Muhammad Tufail, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Israr-ul-Haq Cheema were in the run.

The polling started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any interruption. No big law and order incident took place during the polling except for small brawls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan established 138 polling stations out of which 25 were for males, 24 for females and 89 combined. As many as 40 polling stations have been declared sensitive. The constituency has a total of 203,188 eligible registered voters out of whom 111,918 are males and 91,270 females. Army Jawans and police personnel were deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order. Talking to the media here after by-election in PP-218, Qureshi anticipated Gilani family was going to slip very soon, asking Bilawal Bhutto to hold Gilanis tightly.

He strongly criticized Gilani family and said that they were not sincere to the PPP. He said that former Prime Minister’s sons were asking him to join PML-N. “They say that there is no future of PPP in Punjab,” he added. He said that Qureshi-Gilani contest was not a new thing as both the families were contesting against each other for the last 150 years.

He said that the Gilani family claimed in general election that their mandate was stolen but today’s result proved that no mandate was stolen. He said that the police guards of Ali Moosa Gilani tortured PTI workers. “We are in government and we could withdraw security deployed with Gilanis but we tolerated this all,” he maintained.