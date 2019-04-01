Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University’s Department of Archaeology, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology of the Government of the Punjab, has launched its first systematic excavation at Shorkot Mound in the Jhang District.

The archaeological site has unique significance in the cultural history of ancient Punjab. A Punjab University team under the supervision of Dean of Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, led by Dr Muhammad Hameed and accompanied by experts, technical staff and students from the Department of Archaeology, is currently engaged in an extensive archaeological excavation operation.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the purpose of this scientific field study is to determine chronological sequence of cultural development at this ancient site, which may result in establishing a link with other important sites located in the region between the River Chenab and the River Ravi. Another objective of the excavation is to propose a plan to the concerned authorities in order to develop the site as a cultural tourism point which would be the first of its kind in the region. The site could be ancient settlement of Saboi visited by Alexander the Great in 4th Century BCE.

However, this hasn’t been proved yet through material evidences. In this background, it remains to be seen that if this ongoing excavation of the Punjab University Archaeology Department can put some light on this very important, longstanding and unsolved historical question.