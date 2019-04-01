Share:

Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) President Irshad Bukhari on Monday announced that transportation fares will not be increased despite a hike in prices of petroleum products.

While talking to media, Bukhari said that the owners of the vehicles’ were mostly using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) up to 90 per cent while 10 per cent buses were using diesel.

The KTI president said that the major surge in petroleum prices will soar inflation. He demanded the government to take back decision for hiking petrol prices.

Earlier on Sunday, the federal government had announced to raise petrol price by six rupees a litre from April 1. Prices of petrol and high-speed diesel have been increased by Rs6 a litre each. Prices of kerosene oil and light diesel have been hiked by Rs3 a litre each.

The new petrol price will be Rs98.89 a litre and high-speed diesel price will be Rs117.43 a litre . Similarly, light diesel oil price and kerosene oil price will be Rs80.54 and Rs89.31 per litre respectively.

On March 29, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had prepared a summary for another increase in rates of petroleum products up to Rs11 a litre from the month of April.

The regulatory authority had suggested the federal government for making an increase of Rs11.91 per litre in petrol rates from April 1.