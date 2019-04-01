Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) President Irshad Bukhari on Monday announced that transportation fares will not be increased despite a hike in prices of petroleum products.
While talking to media, Bukhari said that the owners of the vehicles’ were mostly using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) up to 90
The KTI president said that the major surge in petroleum prices will soar inflation. He demanded the government to take back decision for hiking petrol prices.
Earlier on Sunday, the federal government had announced to raise petrol price by six rupees a
The new petrol price will be Rs98.89 a
On March 29, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had prepared a summary for another increase in rates of petroleum products up to Rs11 a
The regulatory authority had suggested the federal government for making an increase of Rs11.91 per
In the summary sent to