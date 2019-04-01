Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's father, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, passed away on Monday.

Fateh, a three-time former MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was also the chief of the Buzdar tribe, a feudal lord and an agriculturalist. He was born in Barthi, Dera Ghazi Khan and obtained a MA degree (Political Science) in 1964 from Karachi University.

Fateh also served as member of the Majlis-e-Shoora from 1983-84, as a member of district Council DG Khan and as Chairman Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf in 2003. He was elected MPA in 1985, 2002 and 2008.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned Buzdar to extend condolences over his father's demise.

Elahi said, "Muhammad Buzdar's political services will always be remembered. My family and I are standing with the Punjab chief minister at this time of sorrow."

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter and expressed sorrow over Muhammad Buzdar's demise.

"Received the sad news of the demise of the Punjab chief minister's father. Mat God forgive him and grant his family strength," Shehbaz said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also took to Twitter and said, "Deeply saddened at the demise of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar, father of CM Buzdar. May Allah grant him the highest of ranks in heaven and may HE grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Ameen."