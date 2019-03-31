Share:

Absolut Manto to be held in Singapore

LAHORE (Our staff reporter): Olomopolo Media, an interdisciplinary cultural and social enterprise, goes international with a performance of Absolut Manto in Singapore at the Esplanade – Recital Studio on 5th April. The traveling performance this year is part of the series of the critically acclaimed dramatic readings and celebration of Saadat Hasan Manto’s writings and his spirit of tolerance, Absolut Manto. The performance will feature performances by Erfan Khoosat, Sania Saeed, Sarmad Khoosat and Nimra Bucha and will also feature a visual representation of the flash fiction series of short stories, Siya Hashiye.

Maisie made wrong predictions

LOS ANGELES (CM): Maisie Williams unsuccessfully predicted who would survive the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’. The 21-year-old actress - who plays assassin Arya Stark - sat down with her mum one evening before she received her scripts for the eighth and final series of the HBO fantasy drama to write down what they expected to happen in the last six episodes, but neither of them made the right calls. she recalled: ‘’I said, ‘Let’s predict the final series. You call who you think is going to be alive and who you think is going to be dead. So will I.’ And we did. And we were both wrong.’’ Her co-star, Joe Dempsie - who plays Gendry, the bastard son of the late King Robert Baratheon - admitted one of the first things he did on receiving his scripts was to check to see.

Kylie ‘grateful’ for her platform

LOS ANGELES (CM): Kylie Jenner is grateful for her ‘’huge platform’’.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star would never claim she made it all her own as she feels she has had a lot of great ‘’help’’ from her family and friends including mom Kris Jenner.

She told the New York Times newspaper: ‘’I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.’’

Kylie was recently named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

She said: ‘’I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back ... It’s the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.’’