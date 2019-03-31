Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of water dues recovered over Rs31 million from the consumers during the last three months.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board, on directives of CEO Sibtain Raza, launched a drive to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and also snapped 118 water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Chor, Masrial Road, Naseerabad, Seham, Pirwadhai Mor, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta and other areas.

He said that the water branch services were being improved to facilitate consumers and all the record had been computerised. Now, more than 50,000 consumers of RCB were getting computerized water bills, he added.

The spokesman further said that the RCB received 558 complaints at Cantonment Board Care Centre during March about sanitation, water supply, street lights and others and redressed 428.

He said that the centre was established on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Sibtain Raza to facilitate the residents and register complaints about sanitation, water supply, street lights, illegal construction and others.

He said that 206 complaints were about electrical problems out of which 163 were resolved while 155 water supply complaints were lodged of which 108 were addressed.

Similarly, the residents filed 197 complaints about sanitation and the department resolved 157. He said that the work was underway to resolve the remaining complaints.