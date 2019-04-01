Share:

ISLAMABAD - Karachi’s Sajjad lifted 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship men’s singles title here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park on Sunday.

Sajjad upset top national players including Ijaz Ur Rehman, Ali Suria, Shabbir Lahkarwala, Sardar Ahmer Abbas and others before winning the title. Ijaz finished second and Fazil Maniya third.

Talking to The Nation, Sajjad said: “I am grateful to Virtual Axis CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem for always helping me and other players of Karachi and ensuring our participation in the mega events. It is my first title at national level and hopefully, I will continue to excel at national and international level.”

Jinnah Park security in-charge Col (R) Naeem Bhatti and Turkish Airlines Sales Manager Islamabad and North Pakistan M Umar Khan were the chief guests and gave away trophies and cash awards to the players. All the major titles were won by Karachi-based bowlers, as Babu/Sajjad/Ali/Ahmer got first position in team event, Fahad won amateur category title while Shah Khalid media category title followed by Shakir Abbasi and Rizwan.