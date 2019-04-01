Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cricket team thrashed PCB XI by 9 wickets in the 2nd Inter Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 match played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, PCB XI could score 81-9 in 19.4 overs with Rameen Shamim hitting unbeaten 17, Kainat Hafeez 17 and Areeb Shamaim 13 (retired hurt). Aliya Riaz bagged 2 wickets for 12 and Sadia Yousaf 2 for 13. In reply, State Bank achieved the target in 14.4 overs losing just one wicket. Ayesha Zafar hammered unbeaten 47 and Sidra Amin unbeaten 27. Waheeda Akthar got 1-18. Aliya Riaz was named player of the match.

In the second match of the day at the same venue, ZTBL routed HEC by 76 runs. ZTBL, batting first, scored 184-5 in 20 overs with Nahida Bibi smashing 53, Munneba Ali 47 and Kainat Imtiaz unbeaten 45. Diana Baig got 1-25. In reply, HEC were bundled out for 108 in 19.4 overs with Toba Hasan top-scoring with 37. Almas Akram grabbed 3-11 and Maham Manzoor 3-18. Nahida Bibi was declared player of the match.