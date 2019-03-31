Share:

Washington-Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is all set to headline ‘After The Final Buzzer’ at historic Capitol Hill on 2nd April.

Hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the panel discussion will be followed by an exclusive film screening of Student Athlete.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will feature as a panelist in the award-winning panel for a special conversation about the exploitative world of college sports, the rules of amateur athletics, and how Rep.

Al Lawson’s bill- the NCAA Advancement Act of 2019 would change the student-athlete landscape. Also featuring in the panel discussion will be US Rep.

Al Lawson, Florida’s Fifth Congressional District, Steve Stoute, Producer of Student Athlete, Trish Dalton, Director of Student Athlete, Robert W. Turner II, Ph.D, Former NFL athlete and author and Natasha Cloud, Basketball player for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Released in collaboration with HBO Sports, the documentary ‘Student Athlete’ is co-directed by Trish Dalton with the production team spearheaded by NBA superstar and three-time world champion Le Bron James, one of today’s most socially responsible and community-minded athletes.

Indeed, with ‘Student Athlete’, Sharmeen hopes to change the way the NCAA operates and with this partnership with the congressmen, they are one step closer to bringing legislation that will empower athletes.

“We have had success in the past in Pakistan with legislation surrounding honor killings and feel that it is important to use film for social change and to force difficult conversations to affect change.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.