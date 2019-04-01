Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign as he was facing cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a true democratic political party in the country and it was the evident of the fact that its sitting Ministers rendered their resignations when they were facing cases in NAB.

Murad Ali Shah was working as a front man of the former President Asif Ali Zardari rather to work as Chief Minister of the province, he said.

He said that PPP and PML-N governments had left the country with burden of loans due to their wrong economic policies. Fawad Hussain said that the PPP leadership had failed to bring improvement in the lives of the people even after running the government in the province for more than a decade.

Replying to a question, he said that the Federal government had no plan to change the provincial government of Sindh, but there was always a Constitutional process that could be adopted for the purpose.

The Minister said that despite the country was facing economic challenges, even though the Prime Minister has announced huge development package for the province.

In a tweet, Fawad asked PPP leader Khursheed Shah to stop using the names of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Minister said that Khursheed Shah was the main person responsible for destruction of public sector institutions.

Fawad reminded the PPP leader that he was head of the Committee which inducted incompetent cronies on political basis in various institutions and departments.

He said that the political inductions in the national institutions destroyed them like termite attack.

