ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday named Sohail Mehmood as the new foreign secretary of the country.

Sohail, who is currently serving as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, will replace Tehmina Janjua who retires this month.

Sohail had remained the top contender since the turn of the year as Janjua prepared to retire. There were other candidates too but Mehmood always was the first choice. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi broke the suspense in Multan during a media interaction on Sunday. He said that the decision was taken following discussions with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing his gratitude to incumbent Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who is retiring on April 16, Qureshi said he had received a lot of help from her. “Tehmina Janjua handled the challenges excellently. She is brave and courageous and clear,” he said. Janjua, who served the country in various capacities, was the first woman to become Pakistan’s foreign secretary.

Qureshi also praised Mehmood. “Even now, after the Pulwama incident took place, he came to the headquarters for consultations and I benefited from his experience,” the foreign minister said. He expressed the confidence that Mehmood would fulfil his responsibilities as foreign secretary.

Sohail Mehmood has Master’s degrees from Quaid-e-Azam University and the Columbia University in history and international affairs.

He joined the foreign services in October 1985. From 1985-1986, he received the training at the Civil Services Academy, Lahore. Then he shifted to Foreign Service Training Institute, Islamabad in 1986-1987.

In 2005 he remained at the National Institute of Public Administration, Lahore and in 2012-13, he did National Security and War Course from the National Defence University.

From 1987-1991, Mehmood served as the Desk Officer (South Asia Division) at the foreign ministry. In 1995-1998, he became the Director (Iran and Turkey). In 2005-2008, he served as Director General (Americas). In 2009, he became the Director General (Foreign Secretary’s Office). From 2013-15, he served as Additional Secretary (Afghanistan/West Asia)

Outside Pakistan, Mehmood served as Second Secretary, Embassy of Pakistan, Ankara, from 1991-1994. In 1998-2000, he served as First Secretary, Embassy of Pakistan, Washington.

From 2001-2002, he was the Political Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan, Washington. In 2003-2005, he served as Counsellor, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to UN, New York (Political Coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to UN Security Council).

In 2009-2013, Mehmood was the Ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Bangkok. In 2015-2017, he served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, with concurrent accreditation to Macedonia and Kosovo.

Officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Sohail Mehmood was in the ‘good books’ of both Prime Minster Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Career diplomat Tehmina Janjua had taken over as the first woman Foreign Secretary of Pakistan in March 2017. Janjua’s appointment by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to replace Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry had left many aspirants stunned.

High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit had resigned for having been ignored for the foreign secretary’s slot and later there was a verbal spat between him and Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan’s ambassador in China Masood Khalid and former ambassador to France Ghalib Iqbal were also among the favourite candidates for the prized position but Janjua was preferred.

This time too, the government ignored the senior-most among the candidates for the foreign ministry’s top slot - ambassador to the European Union Naghmana Hashmi.

The open race was between seniors - Sohail Mehmood, Pakistan ambassador to Italy Nadeem Riaz and ambassador to Germany Johar Saleem - where Sohail Mehmood was always leading.

One comparatively junior officer among the veterans was Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Moazzam Ahmad, who had a potential to become a surprise pick.

Foreign secretary’s job is significant as Pakistan struggles to revive its image as a global player. In the recent months, Pakistan has improved ties with the United States.

Pakistan has played a big role to bring the Afghan Taliban on the talks table with the US. Washington has already started acknowledging Pakistan’s role.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was looking for an active foreign secretary who could work with him as a team to drag the country out of the diplomatic challenges, close aides said.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria greeted Mehmood on his new appointment. “Congratulations to ace diplomat Sohail Mehmood on his appointment as Pak Foreign Secretary! The India innings will no doubt equip him to infuse greater positivity, newer ideas to #India-Pak ties!” he tweeted.