TALLINN-The ongoing Tallinn Music Week is bringing music, art and culture to some hidden corners of the Estonian capital. On Saturday, artists from Estonia, Denmark and Russia entertained visitors at Viru shopping center in central Tallinn district with free live music performances, while others brought music to a cafe of Telliskivi Creative City, drawing a huge crowd. The free events are meant to invite people to explore a hidden Tallinn. The 11th edition of the new music and city festival attracted about 170 artists from 28 countries including Finland, Britain, Canada and Sweden, according to Helen Sildna, head of Tallinn Music Week 2019 from March 25 to March 31. The two-day sessions of the Music Week conference held on Friday and Saturday at the Estonian Academy of Arts focused on the impact of arts on economy. Held each spring in Tallinn since 2009, Tallinn Music Week is a weeklong celebration of talent, curiosity, creativity, freedom and equality. With the new music festival and Creative Impact conference at its core, the Music Week has over the years evolved into an all-encompassing city festival, with side events covering arts, design, city space and food culture, and various societal issues.