PESHAWAR : Two persons were injured when a mortar shell exploded in a warehouse near Landi Sarak area Sunday.

Rescue sources said that the blast occurred in the warehouse owned by Sifatullah, who was present at the time of the incident. Soon after the mortar explosion Edhi ambulance rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

The injured were identified as Sifatullah, 19, and Asadullah, 10. The condition of the injured persons was stated stable. Police searched the warehouse to avert any further untoward incident.

4 DIE IN KARAK ROAD ACCIDENT

At least four people were killed and three others got injured in a collision between two trucks here in Karak on Sunday.

Local sources said that two trucks were heading in opposite direction when they collided on the Indus highway in Spina Banda area of Karak, killing four and injuring three others. All the injured people and the dead were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rescue teams were facing difficulties to carry out rescue operation as the road is extremely narrow with severe traffic jam. Some of the injured people are said to be in critical condition.