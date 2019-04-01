Share:

ISLAMABAD - Weekly inflation for the week ended on March 28 for the combined income group posted a decrease of 0.36 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 247.41 points against 248.30 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile the inflation for the lowest income group also decreased from 227.95 points in last week to 227.13 points, showing decline of 0.36. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.9 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 8.8 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month decreased by 0.36 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.37 percent , and 0.34 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 9 items registered decrease.