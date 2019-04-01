Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the National Action Plan is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Addressing a private university’s convocation here, he said security forces made great success against terrorists under Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Raddul Fassad. “Pakistan registered exemplary successes in the war on terror.”

The foreign minister said more than half the population of Pakistan comprised the youth and hoped they would put the country on the path of progress. “The youth will turn Pakistan into a country that [national poet Allama] Iqbal dreamt of.”

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) owed a big part of its success to the youth and stressed the need for a leadership that puts the country on right direction. Time has come to make a Naya Pakistan, he said.

The foreign minister said the world is now seeing a transforming Pakistan. Talking about the recent tensions with India, he said Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression sent a clear message the world over that this is not an old but new Pakistan.

He warned India not to challenge the resolve and determination of its youth, adding the youth is laced with patriotism and has the potential to take the country forward.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said by-election has ended in political bankruptcy of both the PPP and the PML-N. He urged the people to get rid of both these parties as they are responsible for ills of the country. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PPP has no future in Punjab.