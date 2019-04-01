Share:

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was presented a Golden Play Button by YouTube on reaching 1 million subscribers on his official channel.

The channel – Tariq Jamil Official – has become the first Pakistani Islamic channel to receive this award. Furthermore, other Pakistani channels Kitchen with Amna and P4Pakao have also achieved this feat of 1 million subscribers.

It is worth mentioning here that YouTube awards a Golden Play Button to those channels who reach 1 million subscribers.

Maulana Tariq Jameel – followed widely across the globe – uploads his exclusive speeches on his channel. He is famous for his scholarly debates and preaching of Islam.