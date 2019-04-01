Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that his team was working day and night for complete elimination of corruption from the province under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The incumbent government has promoted the culture of transparency in public affairs. The zero-tolerance policy of government against corruption is yielding positive results. We are taking effective measures at every level to eradicate corruption and promote transparency,” he said.

The chief minister said the credit for decrease in corruption and increase in transparency goes to the current government. In a statement, he said, the menace of corruption was a major obstacle in the progress of the country. In the past, he said, Pakistan was harmed by those who plundered national resources and did corruption.

He said that corrupt elements filled their pockets and left the national exchequer empty. Furthermore, he said, the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted across-the-board accountability of corrupt elements and there was no room for these elements in new Pakistan.

He said, “Our agenda is a transparent Pakistan and transparency in our government’s policies is being praised around the world. Concrete steps taken by the present government to eliminate corruption in such a short term have no match in the history of Pakistan.

The elements involved in corruption are the real enemies of our country and the nation. It is only because of them that Pakistan today is left behind in the race of progress.

We came into power with the agenda of eradication of corruption and will surely accomplish it.

Under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will achieve that destination of development which was dreamt of by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he shared.

Also, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the newly-elected President of APNS Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on Sunday.

He also extended his best wishes to other elected members such as Senior Vice President Rameeza Majid Nizami, Vice President Mamtaz A. Tahir, Joint Secretary S.M. Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi. He said that newspapers highlight social issues effectively and reshape public opinion. He said the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in freedom of expression.

He expressed the hope that newly-elected APNS office bearers will play their effective role in addressing the issues facing the media industry.