National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that presently, 20 coronavirus testing laboratories are fully functional whereas 12 more would be established soon.

This was apprised by Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The prime minister reached that the first consignment of 57,000 kits was imported from China, followed by another of 30,000, while 192,000 more would reach Pakistan by today.

The meeting reviewed over the coronavirus control, diagnosing facilities, continuity of industrial process under the current situation.

The meeting decided that besides the public hospitals, it would be binding upon the private sector run hospitals to allocate beds and facilities for the coronavirus infection patients under a special ratio.

The prime minister directed for expediting coordination and compiling of data process regarding infected patients, health facilities in hospitals, testing kits, and availability of ventilators in all the provinces.