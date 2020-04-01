Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Khanna police station on Tuesdayreunited a 17-year old boy with his parents, a police spokesmansaid.

According to details, Muhammad Yousaf informed Khanna police station thathis 17-year-old son Muhammad Dawood had been missing and could not betraced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following thisinformation, SP (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal constituted special team undersupervision of DSP Sardar Mustafa to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Khanna police station Sub-Inspector MirzaMuhammad Gulfraz searched various under-construction buildings, housesand garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy andfinally police team succeeded to recover him safely.

He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over saferecovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar and DIG(Operations) WaqarUddin Syed have appreciated the performance of policeteam.