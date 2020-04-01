Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has pro­moted 26 officers of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan (PSP) and nine of­ficers of Office Managment Group (OMG) and assigned them new as­signments.

The Establishment Division yes­terday issued a notification of the promotions. According to the no­tification, five officers of PSP post­ed in Islamabad included Salman Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Bahayo, Ali Sher Jakharani and Muhammad Nadeem and five police officers (grade 19) posted in Punjab are Omer Saeed Malik, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Mustansar Feroz, Muham­mad Masoom and Hassan Iqbal.

Similarly, six officers of PSP of grade-18 have been posted in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa including Dil­awar Bangash, Abdul Rasheed, Sajjad Khan, Sohail Khalid, Abbad Majeed Marwat and Javeed Iqbal and 10 officers of PSP posted in Sindh (grade-19) are Manzoor Ali Khatain, Nazeer Ahmad Mir Ba­har, Shaad Ibe Maseh, Abbas Riz­vi, Amir Abbas Shah, Qamar Ab­bas Rizvi, Irfan Ali Bahadar, Adeel Hussain Chandio and Amjad Ah­mad Shiekh.

Sardar Ghais Gul, a grade-18 of­ficer of PSP, presently posted in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been promoted and his servic­es have been given to the ICT Police.

The federal government has also approved the promotion of 36 of­ficers of grade-18 of Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service (PAS) includ­ing Amber Ali Khan, Suhail Khan, Irfanullah Khan and Saadat Has­san. Their services will remain at the disposal of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mariam Kiyani has been promot­ed and posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division.

Sarah Rashid, Imran Quereshi, Nosheen Malik, Zeeshan Javaid, Kalsoom Saqib, Kausar Khan, Ab­dul Sattar, Rafaqat Ali, Muham­mad Ali, Ali Anan Qamar, Irfan Ali Khan, Danish Afzal, Moham­mad Tahir, Manzar Javeed Ali, Us­man Khalid Khan, Numan Yousuf, Sadia Tehreem, Nadia Saquib, Far­vah Amir, Amina Munir, Salma Se­laman, Samia Saleem and Hassan Haren Hote have been promoted to grade-19 and their services will remain at the disposal of Govern­ment of Punjab after promotion.

According to the notification, nine OMG officers including Ish­tiaq Ahmed have been promoted to grade-19. Deputy Secretary Fi­nance Division, Saleem Shahzad has been promoted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Commerce Division, Muhammad Yousuf has also been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Poverty Elevation. Seemi Azam, a grade-18 officer, has also been pro­moted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division after promotion, Bena­zir has also been promoted in next grade and posted as Deputy Secre­tary Human Rights, Zia-Ur-Rehman has been promoted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Law and Justice Division.

Tahir Pervez, a garde-18 officer, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Trade and Pro­duction. Mazhar Javed, a grade-18 officer, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Fi­nance Division.

Qaiser Khattak, presently post­ed in Interior Division, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Planning Division after promotion to grade-19.

Chairman Federal Public Service Commission had chaired a meet­ing of the Central Selection Board meeting last week of February and sent the meeting minutes to the PM office for getting approval. Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the board decisions last week.