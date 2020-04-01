ISLAMABAD - The federal government has promoted 26 officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and nine officers of Office Managment Group (OMG) and assigned them new assignments.
The Establishment Division yesterday issued a notification of the promotions. According to the notification, five officers of PSP posted in Islamabad included Salman Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Bahayo, Ali Sher Jakharani and Muhammad Nadeem and five police officers (grade 19) posted in Punjab are Omer Saeed Malik, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Mustansar Feroz, Muhammad Masoom and Hassan Iqbal.
Similarly, six officers of PSP of grade-18 have been posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dilawar Bangash, Abdul Rasheed, Sajjad Khan, Sohail Khalid, Abbad Majeed Marwat and Javeed Iqbal and 10 officers of PSP posted in Sindh (grade-19) are Manzoor Ali Khatain, Nazeer Ahmad Mir Bahar, Shaad Ibe Maseh, Abbas Rizvi, Amir Abbas Shah, Qamar Abbas Rizvi, Irfan Ali Bahadar, Adeel Hussain Chandio and Amjad Ahmad Shiekh.
Sardar Ghais Gul, a grade-18 officer of PSP, presently posted in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been promoted and his services have been given to the ICT Police.
The federal government has also approved the promotion of 36 officers of grade-18 of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) including Amber Ali Khan, Suhail Khan, Irfanullah Khan and Saadat Hassan. Their services will remain at the disposal of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mariam Kiyani has been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division.
Sarah Rashid, Imran Quereshi, Nosheen Malik, Zeeshan Javaid, Kalsoom Saqib, Kausar Khan, Abdul Sattar, Rafaqat Ali, Muhammad Ali, Ali Anan Qamar, Irfan Ali Khan, Danish Afzal, Mohammad Tahir, Manzar Javeed Ali, Usman Khalid Khan, Numan Yousuf, Sadia Tehreem, Nadia Saquib, Farvah Amir, Amina Munir, Salma Selaman, Samia Saleem and Hassan Haren Hote have been promoted to grade-19 and their services will remain at the disposal of Government of Punjab after promotion.
According to the notification, nine OMG officers including Ishtiaq Ahmed have been promoted to grade-19. Deputy Secretary Finance Division, Saleem Shahzad has been promoted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Commerce Division, Muhammad Yousuf has also been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Poverty Elevation. Seemi Azam, a grade-18 officer, has also been promoted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division after promotion, Benazir has also been promoted in next grade and posted as Deputy Secretary Human Rights, Zia-Ur-Rehman has been promoted in grade-19 and posted as Deputy Secretary Law and Justice Division.
Tahir Pervez, a garde-18 officer, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Trade and Production. Mazhar Javed, a grade-18 officer, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Division.
Qaiser Khattak, presently posted in Interior Division, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Planning Division after promotion to grade-19.
Chairman Federal Public Service Commission had chaired a meeting of the Central Selection Board meeting last week of February and sent the meeting minutes to the PM office for getting approval. Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the board decisions last week.