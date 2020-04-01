Share:

RAWALPINDI - Government promoted four inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police on Tuesday, according to details. The newly promoted DSPs have been identified as Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, MianAfzaal and Sattar Khan and Amjad Shehzad. A notification has also been issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ShoaibDastagir. Similarly, the IGP has also issued posting and transfer order of DSPs including the four newly promoted police officers. The IGP transferred DSP SaddarCirlce Muhammad Ilyas and posted him as SDPO HQ Gujranwala. Similarly, DSP City Faisal Salim has been transferred and posted at Punjab Highway Patrol. SDPO Kahuta Malik Tariq Mehboob has been transferred and posted at City Circle.

The provincial police chief also posted Syed AzharHussain Shah as DSP Headquarter Rawalpindi and AmjadShehzad as SDPO SaddarChakwal. IGP posted DSP MianAfzal as SDPO Kahuta.

SDPO Saddar Jhelum Salim Akbar has been transferred and posted as DSP VVIP Security Rawalpindi by the IGP.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) DrSuhailHabib Tajik pinned the badges of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank to officials promoted by the IGP.

A simple ceremony was held at RPO Office here and RPO formally pinned badges to the newly promoted DSPs including Syed AzharHussain Shah and MianAfzaal. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas and SSP Investigation Faisal Salim were also present on the occasion.