Rawalpindi - Seven prisoners at Adialajail have been isolated with fever and cough-like symptoms as concerns deepen after outbreak of Covid-19 in the city.

All the seven prisoners are being kept in an isolation ward established by the district government near jail’s hospital where condition of two inmates namely Tariq and Sadaqat is said to be critical as both are facing troubles in breathing.

According to details, the jail authorities brought four inmates to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for coronavirus tests but the doctors have not entertained them due to normal health.

WardenAqib, whose duty was to check the temperature of all the new inmates, got sick and had been replaced by the superintendent with warden Noor ul Amin. “The sick warden is getting medical treatment inside the jail,” they said.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq had also dispatched a medical team to jail three days ago for screening of inmates.

Superintendent of Adiala Jail SaqibNazirChaudhry, however, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said that at this time, there have been no positive tests for the coronavirus at the jail. He said some seven inmates have been separated from other prisoners after they were found to be suffering with cough and fever. He said there is no need to take these prisoners for medical check-up outside the jail.