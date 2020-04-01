Share:

ISLAMABAD - All officials of Opera­tional Police including Superintendent of Po­lice (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among citizens against Coronavirus and en­sure implementation on the directions issued by the government. Fol­lowing directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs including SP Indus­trial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan have been performing actively in their respec­tive areas.

During the last 24 hours, they distributed gloves, surgical masks and ration in their ar­eas and briefed people about use of sanitzers and wearing masks.