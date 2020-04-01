ISLAMABAD - All officials of Operational Police including Superintendent of Police (SPs) are active in their respective areas to create awareness among citizens against Coronavirus and ensure implementation on the directions issued by the government. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs including SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan have been performing actively in their respective areas.
During the last 24 hours, they distributed gloves, surgical masks and ration in their areas and briefed people about use of sanitzers and wearing masks.