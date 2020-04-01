Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have decided to go strict on lockdown violators after many residents ignored official re­quests to stay indoors.

The step has been taken to confine citizens to their homes unless for a medical emergency, shopping for food or medicines or to travel to es­sential jobs. The decision comes in the wake of rising number of COV­ID-19 patients in the capital city.

He said they have around 28 Rapid Response Force teams to assist the administration in the crisis-like situation.

Addressing a news conference, the Deputy Commissioner said that they had advised people to stay home;however, the people are still coming out. He said Islam­abad has registered 51 Coronavi­rus cases so far.

He added, “If the people con­tinued attending funeral prayers with the same spirit, the spread of the virus cannot be curtailed.”

He made it clear that the au­thorities have decided to go strict on the violators of lockdown in the city.

The DC said all the people com­ing from abroad have been tested and those allowed to go home are also being monitored.

He said 60 percent of the patients in Islamabad had travel history.

Free home delivery Centres: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that 24 free home delivery centres have been established in different parts of the city. There will be no charges for delivery.

Within the next three days, one such delivery centre would be es­tablished in each union council. The DC said that all kind of essen­tial items would be available at these centres.

He said the city has enough stock of eatables for the next 15 days and the supply is also continuing with­out any hurdle. The Deputy Com­missioner said three ration centres of huge capacity have also been established in the city which would also receive donations.

He said that residents need not coming out of their homes to buy these essential items as they would be provided at their door step.

Walkthrough gates: The dis­trict administration on the di­rection of Chief Commissioner has started installing sanitizing walkthrough gates at different points of the city.

Two of them have been installed at SabziMandi in the first phase while 18 more will be installed at different points of the city. The selected points include Pak Secre­tariat, slum areas, panahgahs, and some of the public places.

Meanwhile, local police is con­tinuing their awareness campaign against Coronavirus. SP Industri­al Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led an activity on Tuesday to apprise the residents about importance of physical distancing in the wake of the virus crisis.